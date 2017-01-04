76ers' Richaun Holmes: Assigned to D-League
Holmes (concussion) has passed the league's concussion protocol and has been assigned to the D-League's Delaware 87ers, Derek Bodner for PhillyMag.com reports.
Holmes missed the past five games due to a concussion but will now head to the D-League to get some extra action in during Wednesday's tilt with the Maine Red Claws. Barring any setbacks, the center will then likely rejoin the 76ers for Friday's matchup with the Celtics.
