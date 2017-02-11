Holmes (illness) will be available for Saturday's game against the Heat.

After missing the last two games due to illness, Holmes will be back in action Saturday, but it's unclear just how much of a role he'll have. The 23-year-old minutes have fluctuated on a game-to-game basis, and with both Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor available, Holmes is unlikely to see significant enough minutes to warrant fantasy consideration.