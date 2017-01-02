Holmes (concussion) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Holmes was unable to participate in Monday's practice and remains under the NBA's concussion protocol, so it looks likely that he'll be sidelined again Tuesday. He's not a member of coach Brett Brown's rotation and will have a tough time seeing minutes when he eventually returns.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola