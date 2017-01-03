Holmes (concussion), who's already been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, expects to be available for Friday's game against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Holmes will have missed five games in a row after Tuesday's contest, but is nearing the end of the the league-mandated concussion protocol. As long as he's able to take part in a controlled practice over the next few days, Holmes should be given the green light to return to the court Friday. That said, with the logjam of Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel all ahead of Holmes on the depth chart, he'll likely struggle to see significant minutes.