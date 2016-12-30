Holmes (concussion) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Holmes isn't traveling with the 76ers on their road trip while he recovers from the concussion, so he'll be held out for the fourth straight game. The second-year big man will need to pass through the NBA's concussion protocol before gaining clearance to play, but he's unlikely to join coach Brett Brown's rotation once healthy.