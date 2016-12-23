Holmes has been diagnosed with a concussion and won't be available for Friday's game against the Suns, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Holmes checked into the NBA's concussion protocol on Thursday after suffering the head injury in a collision with a teammate during practice earlier that day and didn't make the trip with the 76ers to Phoenix. With Nerlens Noel since returning from a lengthy absence due to a knee injury, Holmes has plummeted to fourth on the depth chart at center behind Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Noel, so he probably wouldn't have been included in the rotation Friday even if he hadn't picked up the concussion. Until the 76ers trade one of their big men to help clear out the logjam in the frontcourt, don't expect to see Holmes on the court very frequently.