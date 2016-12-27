Holmes (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Holmes remains in the league-mandated concussion protocol, as he's yet to pass through all stages necessary to be cleared. That said, even when healthy, Holmes is no higher than fourth on the depth chart, with guys like Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel all seeing more minutes than him. Holmes' absence shouldn't have a dramatic impact on the team's regular rotation, but look for a potential return later in the week against the Jazz on Thursday.