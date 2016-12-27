76ers' Richaun Holmes: Out Monday vs. Kings
Holmes (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Holmes remains in the league-mandated concussion protocol, as he's yet to pass through all stages necessary to be cleared. That said, even when healthy, Holmes is no higher than fourth on the depth chart, with guys like Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel all seeing more minutes than him. Holmes' absence shouldn't have a dramatic impact on the team's regular rotation, but look for a potential return later in the week against the Jazz on Thursday.
More News
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Out Friday vs. Suns with concussion•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Records 10 points in spot start Tuesday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: To start at center Tuesday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Scores 11 points off the bench Monday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Nears double-double Monday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Will return Friday•