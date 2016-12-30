Holmes (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Holmes is not with the team Thursday and he's been placed in the league-mandated concussion protocol. He'll have to progress through a series of tests before being cleared, with a controlled practice being the final obstacle, so for now, he'll continue to sit out. Joel Embiid is also getting the night off for rest, so we should see a heavy dose of both Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel.