76ers' Richaun Holmes: Out Thursday vs. Jazz
Holmes (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Holmes is not with the team Thursday and he's been placed in the league-mandated concussion protocol. He'll have to progress through a series of tests before being cleared, with a controlled practice being the final obstacle, so for now, he'll continue to sit out. Joel Embiid is also getting the night off for rest, so we should see a heavy dose of both Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel.
More News
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Out again Friday vs. Nuggets•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Out Monday vs. Kings•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Out Friday vs. Suns with concussion•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Records 10 points in spot start Tuesday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: To start at center Tuesday•
-
76ers' Richaun Holmes: Scores 11 points off the bench Monday•