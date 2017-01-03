Holmes (concussion) will remain out Tuesday against the Timberwolves.

Holmes has been dealing with concussion symptoms for nearly a week and a half, and will now be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game. The big man, who has been out of the rotation of late when healthy, should now be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Celtics.

