Holmes (illness) put up six points (2-2 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes in a 117-109 win over the Heat.

With Joel Embiid (knee) out and Jahlil Okafor held out of the contest in coach's decision with trade rumors swirling, Holmes checked in as the backup center behind starter Nerlens Noel. Embiid appears likely to miss the 76ers' remaining two games before the All-Star break and Okafor could also be left on the bench until the Feb. 23 trade deadline has passed, so Holmes may pick up any loose minutes available behind Noel in those contests.