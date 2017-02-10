Holmes (illness) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Holmes missed the team's last two games with an upper-respiratory tract infection, but it looks like the time off has allowed him to recovery effectively. Joel Embiid (knee) has already been ruled out for Saturday's game, so look for Holmes to slot in as the No. 3 center behind likely starter Jahlil Okafor and backup Nerlens Noel.