Holmes (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs, Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Holmes is dealing with an upper respiratory tract infection, but more information on the severity of his illness should be disclosed closer to game-time. With fellow center Joel Embiid (knee) out Wednesday, the 76ers could use some increased depth in their lineup, so if Holmes is sidelined, Nerlens Noel, Jahlil Okafor, and Dario Saric should see a boost in playing time.