Holmes was recalled from the D-League's Delaware 87ers on Sunday.

Holmes played for Delaware in their game Saturday against the Westchester Knicks, recording 10 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes. Though he's back with the 76ers and will be active Sunday against the Nets, he's behind Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor on the depth chart at center and won't see the floor if the game is competitive.