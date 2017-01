Holmes was recalled from the D-League's Delaware 87ers on Saturday, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Holmes will be available to play for the 76ers in Saturday's game against the Hawks, although he's not expected to be part of the team's frontcourt rotation at this point. There is a slight chance he sees the court with Joel Embiid (knee) out Saturday, although Holmes likely won't be relevant in terms of fantasy value.