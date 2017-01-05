Holmes was recalled from the D-League on Thursday, Derek Bodner of Philly Mag reports.

Holmes was assigned to the D-League on Wednesday, but he'll now return to the 76ers after just one practice. The little-used forward, who recently missed time with a concussion, could wind up back in the D-League in the near future, as he's been only a fringe rotation player for coach Brett Brown this season.

