Holmes scored 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three rebounds and a block in 19 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 121-110 win over the Clippers.

Holmes took advantage of the minutes made available thanks to the absence of Joel Embiid (back) and Jahlil Okafor (knee), tying his previous career high in scoring set a little over a year ago. Embiid, at least, is expected back in the lineup Friday, so Holmes could once again find himself squeezed out of the Sixers' frontcourt rotation.