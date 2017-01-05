Holmes (concussion) is expected to play with the D-League's Delaware 87ers for their next three games, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With that reported three-game timetable, Holmes would remain in the D-League through a Jan. 7 matchup with the Westchester Knicks, which means he'll miss the Sixers matchup with the Celtics on Friday, despite indicating earlier in the week that he expected to be available for that contest. Holmes is coming off a five-game absence due to a concussion and is somewhat buried on the Sixers' frontcourt depth chart, so an extended stay with the 87ers should be more beneficial for his development and conditioning.