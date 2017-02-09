Holmes (illness) will not play in Thursday's game against the Magic.

Holmes did not even travel with the team Thursday, making his next opportunity to return when the 76ers head back home Saturday to play the Heat. With both Holmes and Joel Embiid (knee) ruled out, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel will continue to split time at the center position Thursday with Okafor likely getting the starting nod once again.