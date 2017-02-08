Holmes (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tom Moore of the Bucks Counter Courier Times reports.

Holmes is unable to play due to an upper respiratory tract infection and should be considered questionable to play in the team's second game of a back-to-back set Thursday in Orlando. With Joel Embiid (knee) still out, Okafor will get the start and split the time with Nerlens Noel at the center position against the Spurs.