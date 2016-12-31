76ers' Robert Covington: Bounces back with 19 points Friday
Covington tallied 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in a 124-122 win over the Nuggets on Friday.
Covington recovered Friday from back-to-back poor outings in which he went a combined 2-of-17 from the field, temporarily regaining the faith of fantasy owners who benefited from his successful play over the preceding two weeks. Given how dependent his scoring is on three-point production, Covington figures to remain somewhat volatile on the offensive end, but his defensive outputs should have a little more stability. He's turned in between five and eight rebounds in all but two of the last 10 games, while recording at least one block or steal in nine of those contests.
