76ers' Robert Covington: Compiles double-double with five steals

Covington turned in 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals, one block and one assist across 37 minutes in a 105-95 win over the Nets on Sunday.

Covington doesn't seem to have much confidence with his three-point shot lately -- his 1-of-5 mark Sunday dropped him to 20.3 percent from beyond the arc in his last 10 games. Fortunately for those willing to stomach his poor percentages, Covington has continued to produce well in other areas, most notably in rebounds and steals. Sunday marked the fourth time he's hit double-digit rebounds, while the five steals were a season high.