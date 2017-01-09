76ers' Robert Covington: Compiles double-double with five steals
Covington turned in 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals, one block and one assist across 37 minutes in a 105-95 win over the Nets on Sunday.
Covington doesn't seem to have much confidence with his three-point shot lately -- his 1-of-5 mark Sunday dropped him to 20.3 percent from beyond the arc in his last 10 games. Fortunately for those willing to stomach his poor percentages, Covington has continued to produce well in other areas, most notably in rebounds and steals. Sunday marked the fourth time he's hit double-digit rebounds, while the five steals were a season high.
More News
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Confirmed to start at small forward Friday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Upgraded to probable Friday vs. Celtics•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Leaves practice, questionable Friday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Records third double-double•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Bounces back with 19 points Friday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Reverts to poor-shooting ways Thursday•