76ers' Robert Covington: Confirmed to start at small forward Friday

Coach Brett Brown confirmed after the 76ers' morning shootaround that Covington (back) will start at small forward Friday against the Celtics.

With Brown indicating that shooting guard was the only yet-to-be-determined starting spot for the evening, it appears safe to conclude that Covington will suit up, even though the 76ers' injury report still lists him as probable. Since returning to action Dec. 8 from a left knee sprain that sidelined him for three games, Covington has enjoyed his most productive stretch of the season, averaging 13.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 33.8 minutes per game in 11 appearances.