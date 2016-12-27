76ers' Robert Covington: Double-digit scoring run comes to close

Covington was limited to five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 37 minutes in a 102-100 loss to the Kings on Monday.

Covington played his third-most minutes of the season, but curiously, he didn't see many touches on the offensive end, despite being in the midst of one of his hottest stretches of the season. The five-point outing ended a string of six straight games of double-digit scoring, during which he averaged 16.3 points (on 47.4% shooting) to go with 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 33.8 minutes per game. Covington still looks like he'll be worth keeping active in the majority of leagues until his playing time fades below the 30-minute mark.