76ers' Robert Covington: Double-double in Saturday's loss

Covington scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-93 loss to the Hawks.

It's his fifth double-double of the season, with three of them coming in January. Covington struggled with his consistency to close out 2016, but he's looked more like his old self to kick off 2017, averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in the first 10 games of the new year.