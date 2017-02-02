76ers' Robert Covington: Doubtful for Thursday
Covington (hand) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Covington was scrapped from Wednesday's lineup with a bruised right hand and it looks like he will be absence from Thursday's game as well. He remains without a timetable for a return, so he should be considered on a game-by-game basis until the 76ers are able to provide any further updates regarding his health. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot started in Covington's place Wednesday and played 23 minutes, so look for him to start again and split time with Dario Saric on the wing against the Spurs.
