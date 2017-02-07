76ers' Robert Covington: Goes 2-of-10 from field in return

Covington (hand) put up 11 points (2-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one assist across 29 minutes in a 113-96 loss to the Pistons on Monday.

Covington took back his starting role at small forward after missing the previous three games with a right hand contusion, but an ugly night from the field prevented him from delivering a productive outing for fantasy owners. Prior to suffering the injury, Covington was coming off a productive January, during which he averaged 13.7 points (on 43.2% shooting), 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.6 minutes per game. That sort of well-rounded production isn't easily found, so Covington should still make for a useful fantasy option while he sees sizable minutes.