76ers' Robert Covington: Leaves practice, questionable Friday
Covington departed Thursday's practice early due to back soreness, leaving him questionable to play Friday against Boston.
The Sixers are calling the injury a lower-back contusion, and while it's nothing serious, the soreness could cause Covington to miss a game or two in the short-term. Look for a more detailed update following the team's shootaround Friday morning.
