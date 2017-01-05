76ers' Robert Covington: Leaves practice, questionable Friday

Covington departed Thursday's practice early due to back soreness, leaving him questionable to play Friday against Boston.

The Sixers are calling the injury a lower-back contusion, and while it's nothing serious, the soreness could cause Covington to miss a game or two in the short-term. Look for a more detailed update following the team's shootaround Friday morning.

