76ers' Robert Covington: Likely to play Monday vs. Pistons
Covington (hand) is "slightly better than probable" for Monday's game against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Covington has missed the last three games with a bruised hand, but after partaking in Sunday's practice session without any issues, he's now expected to make his return to the court. He should slide back into the starting lineup at small forward, which should send Gerald Henderson back to the bench, while guys like Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Dario Saric could see a slight drop in minutes as well.
