76ers' Robert Covington: Out Saturday vs. Heat
Covington (hand) is out for Saturday's tilt against the Heat, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Covington will miss his third straight game due to a hand injury, which should prompt extra playing time for Gerald Henderson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Dario Saric. His next chance to return will come Monday against the Pistons.
