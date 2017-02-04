76ers' Robert Covington: Out Saturday vs. Heat

Covington (hand) is out for Saturday's tilt against the Heat, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Covington will miss his third straight game due to a hand injury, which should prompt extra playing time for Gerald Henderson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Dario Saric. His next chance to return will come Monday against the Pistons.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola