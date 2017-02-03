76ers' Robert Covington: Out Thursday vs. Spurs
Covington (hand) will not play in Thursday's contest against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
This isn't much of a surprise considering he was doubtful leading up to tipoff. Covington still doesn't have a timetable for his return, so he should be considered questionable until more information comes out. Dario Saric will draw the start in his absence, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will probably see extended run as well.
