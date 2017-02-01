76ers' Robert Covington: Out Wednesday with bruised hand

Covington will not play Wednesday against the Mavs due to a bruised right hand, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The free-shooting wing is apparently dealing with a relatively painful bruise, and he'll sit out Wednesday, meaning the Sixers will need to find a replacement at small forward. Covington averaged nearly 34 minutes per game in the month of January, and the bulk of those will likely go to Dario Saric on Wednesday, with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot potentially picking up some extra playing time off the bench. The Sixers will wait until shootaround Thursday to update Covington's status in advance of the evening's matchup with the Spurs.