76ers' Robert Covington: Pops five threes in Saturday's win

Covington scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 win over the Heat.

With Joel Embiid (knee) out, Covington stepped up and led a Sixers attack that saw seven different players score in double digits. He remains a terror on the defensive end, collecting multiple steals in nine straight games sandwiched around a hand injury that cost him three games at the beginning of February, and over that stretch he's averaging 15.0 points, 7.3 boards, 2.9 steals, 2.2 three-pointers and 1,2 blocks per night.