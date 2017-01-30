76ers' Robert Covington: Posts double-double versus Bulls

Covington posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 T), 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks over 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-108 loss to the Bulls.

With Joel Embiid resting, Covington took on a larger role as a scorer and rebounder, surpassing the 20-point mark for just the second time in the last 21 contests. Some aspects of Covington's production remains volatile from game to game, but his defensive contributions have been excellent, as he is averaging 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game over his last eight following Sunday's performance.