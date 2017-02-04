76ers' Robert Covington: Questionable Saturday vs. Heat
Covington (hand) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat, Jessica Camerato of csnphilly.com reports.
Covington has missed the previous two games after injuring his hand in Monday's win over the Kings. According to Keith Pompey of Philly.com, Gerald Henderson is already set to start at small forward, so the team must think he is more on the doubtful side of his designation. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Dario Saric have each started one of the two games Covington has missed, and figure to be in line for slightly increased workloads should Covington indeed sit out.
