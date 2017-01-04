76ers' Robert Covington: Records third double-double
Covington scored 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added 10 rebounds, four steals, two assists, and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 93-91 win over the Timberwolves.
Covington recorded his third double-double Tuesday. It was a night that encapsulated the good and the bad of Covington - a strong night with good-enough scoring, poor shooting, and loads of supplemental stats to pad the box score. Though he had two bad games last week, he is otherwise in the midst of a relatively strong run of games. He is a reasonable waiver option in most formats.
