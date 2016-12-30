76ers' Robert Covington: Reverts to poor-shooting ways Thursday

Covington was held to one point (0-11 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in a 100-83 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.

Just when it seemed that Covington had turned the corner after a string of six games earlier this month in which he averaged 16.3 points while hitting 47.4 percent of his attempts from the field, the 76ers swingman's wayward shooting has resurfaced again. He's now been limited to six combined points on 2-of-17 shooting over the last two games, despite seeing sizable workloads in both contests. With the 76ers likely to have only 10 players available for Friday's tilt with the Nuggets, Covington should again be guaranteed a 30-plus-minute role, but his last two outings serve as a reminder of just how unreliable he can be as a DFS play.