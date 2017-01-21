76ers' Robert Covington: Scores 22 points Friday vs. Trail Blazers

Covington collected 22 points (8-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one steal, and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 93-92 victory over the Trail Blazers.

While Covington isn't normally a go-to shooter, averaging 10.3 points per game on 36.5 percent shooting on the season, he knocked down two three-pointers in the last 40 seconds of Friday's game to seal the victory over the Trail Blazers. When he's hot though, he can fill the stat sheet. On the season, he now has four 20-point games, four double-digit rebounding efforts, nine games with at least three steals, and eight games with at least two blocks. It's not always clear when or where Covington's production will come, but he's a solid option for steals and blocks in year-long fantasy leagues, and is a high-risk high-reward option in DFS