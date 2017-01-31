76ers' Robert Covington: Scores team-high 23 in win

Covington scored 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists across 36 minutes in Monday's 122-119 win over the Kings.

Covington led a well-rounded Sixers scoring charge as the only Philadelphia player to eclipse 20 points on the night. It was his second consecutive double-double with 20 or more points, and the first time he's recorded back-to-back 20 point games all season. Covington gets enough shots up to warrant consideration as a cheap source of points in DFS, but with a 37.7 percent average from the field, he remains a risky play.