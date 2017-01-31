76ers' Robert Covington: Scores team-high 23 in win
Covington scored 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists across 36 minutes in Monday's 122-119 win over the Kings.
Covington led a well-rounded Sixers scoring charge as the only Philadelphia player to eclipse 20 points on the night. It was his second consecutive double-double with 20 or more points, and the first time he's recorded back-to-back 20 point games all season. Covington gets enough shots up to warrant consideration as a cheap source of points in DFS, but with a 37.7 percent average from the field, he remains a risky play.
More News
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Posts double-double versus Bulls•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Scores 22 points Friday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Compiles double-double with five steals•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Confirmed to start at small forward Friday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Upgraded to probable Friday vs. Celtics•