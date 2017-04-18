76ers' Robert Covington: Undergoes successful surgery

Covington (knee) underwent successful minor arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Tuesday.

Covington was sidelined for the 76ers' final eight regular season contests after being diagnosed with a slight tear of the lateral meniscus in his right knee. With surgery to repair the issue a success, Covington will begin rehabilitating and taking on full weight-bearing activites in two weeks and is expected to resume basketball activities over the summer.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories