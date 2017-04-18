76ers' Robert Covington: Undergoes successful surgery
Covington (knee) underwent successful minor arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Tuesday.
Covington was sidelined for the 76ers' final eight regular season contests after being diagnosed with a slight tear of the lateral meniscus in his right knee. With surgery to repair the issue a success, Covington will begin rehabilitating and taking on full weight-bearing activites in two weeks and is expected to resume basketball activities over the summer.
