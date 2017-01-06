76ers' Robert Covington: Upgraded to probable Friday vs. Celtics

Covington (back) is now being listed as probable for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Covington was forced out of Thursday's practice prematurely due to a lower-back contusion, but he was able to shake off the injury and take part in Friday's morning shootaround without any complications. The 76ers fully expect him to start Friday and take on a full workload, but official confirmation on that front may not arrive until shortly before the 7:30 p.m. ET tip time. That being said, Covington still shapes up as a viable DFS play Friday for those considering rolling the dice with him.