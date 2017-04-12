76ers' Robert Covington: Will be sideline 4-6 weeks after surgery

Covington (knee) is scheduled to undergo surgery and will be sidelined 4-6 weeks, Tom Moore of Calkins Media reports.

Covington is on record saying that the surgery is "not as serious as people think." Both and he the team are treating the meniscus tear with extreme caution to avoid any further setbacks. Covington should be a full go for preseason workouts.

