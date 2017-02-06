76ers' Robert Covington: Will start at small forward Monday

Covington (hand) will start at small forward for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Covington was given a probable designation earlier Monday, so this was the expected move all along. He'll jump back into the starting lineup at small forward and should push for his usual playing time, likely looking at minutes in the mid-30's if he avoids any sort of setback. Look for Gerald Henderson to move to the bench in the corresponding move, which likely means a slight decrease in minutes. Guys like Dario Saric and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot could also be in line to see a smaller role moving forward.