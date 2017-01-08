Rodriguez (ankle) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Nets, but will come off the bench, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Rodriguez has missed the last three games with a left ankle sprain, but after showing improvement over the weekend, he'll be good to go for the Sunday afternoon tilt. However, perhaps as a means of easing Rodriguez back into the fold, coach Brett Brown will stash him on the second unit, allowing T.J. McConnell to make his fourth straight start. McConnell, who dished out a career-high 17 assists in Friday's loss to the Celtics, is expected to take on a starter's workload again, but the playing-time distribution could become more even between him and Rodriguez in the subsequent games to come. The 76ers point guard situation remains worth tracking for the next several days to see whether McConnell or Rodriguez ultimately assumes the larger portion of the workload.