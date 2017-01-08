Rodriguez (ankle) will be available to play in Sunday's game against the Nets, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Rodriguez has missed the last three games with a lingering ankle sprain, but after testing it out during warmups Sunday, he's feeling good enough to make a return to the court. However, despite being available to play, coach Brett Brown plans to bring Rodriguez off the bench, which means T.J. McConnell is slated to make another start at point guard. Rodriguez could have to settle for a slightly smaller role than before his injury, likely giving McConnell the higher upside for the time being.