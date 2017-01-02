Rodriguez (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Rodriguez's activities were restricted during Monday's practice, so it appears that he'll be on tap for a second consecutive absence due to the sprained left ankle. Look for T.J. McConnell, who scored 17 points and handed out eight assists over 36 minutes in a 124-122 win over the Nuggets on Friday, to make another start at point guard and take on significant playing time.