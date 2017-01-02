76ers' Sergio Rodriguez: Doubtful for Tuesday
Rodriguez (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
Rodriguez's activities were restricted during Monday's practice, so it appears that he'll be on tap for a second consecutive absence due to the sprained left ankle. Look for T.J. McConnell, who scored 17 points and handed out eight assists over 36 minutes in a 124-122 win over the Nuggets on Friday, to make another start at point guard and take on significant playing time.
More News
-
76ers' Sergio Rodriguez: Ruled out Friday•
-
76ers' Sergio Rodriguez: Sprains ankle against Jazz•
-
76ers' Sergio Rodriguez: Provides 18 points in losing effort Monday•
-
76ers' Sergio Rodriguez: Plays well in return•
-
76ers' Sergio Rodriguez: Returns to starting lineup Wednesday•
-
76ers' Sergio Rodriguez: Will play Wednesday vs. Raps•