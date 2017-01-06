76ers' Sergio Rodriguez: Downgraded to questionable Friday vs. Celtics
Rodriguez (ankle) is now listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.
The 76ers were viewing Rodriguez as probable after he was a partial participant in Thursday's practice, but his downgraded status following Friday's morning shootaround suggests it's no longer a given that the point guard will return from a two-game absence. In the event Rodriguez is ultimately cleared to play as game time approaches, he'd likely be used in a fairly even timeshare with T.J. McConnell at point guard. However, if Rodriguez remains sidelined, McConnell would draw his third straight start and would likely be in line for a 35-to-40-minute workload at the position.
