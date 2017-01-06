Rodriguez (ankle) is now listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The 76ers were viewing Rodriguez as probable after he was a partial participant in Thursday's practice, but his downgraded status following Friday's morning shootaround suggests it's no longer a given that the point guard will return from a two-game absence. In the event Rodriguez is ultimately cleared to play as game time approaches, he'd likely be used in a fairly even timeshare with T.J. McConnell at point guard. However, if Rodriguez remains sidelined, McConnell would draw his third straight start and would likely be in line for a 35-to-40-minute workload at the position.