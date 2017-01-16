76ers' Sergio Rodriguez: Expected to start at point guard Monday
Rodriguez is expected to start at point guard Monday against the Bucks.
Following a three-game absence due to a sprained left ankle, Rodriguez lost out on the starting point guard gig to T.J. McConnell. While Rodriguez has come off the bench in four straight contests, he's seen his minutes increase in each successive game, and he'll likely have an opportunity to reenter the starting five and take on an even larger workload with McConnell (wrist) being ruled out Monday. The severity of McConnell's injury isn't known, but Rodriguez may be worth a speculative pickup on a short-term basis. If Rodriguez fares well in Monday's contest, he could end up permanently displacing McConnell as the starter at the position. Chasson Randle is expected to serve as Rodriguez's primary backup Monday.
