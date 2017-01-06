Rodriguez (ankle) won't play in Friday's tilt against the Celtics.

Rodriguez was initially considered probable to play Friday before being listed as questionable and only recently being ruled out. This will be the third straight contest the guard has missed. T.J. McConnell started in Rodriguez's place the past two games and figures to do so once again. Rodriguez's next chance to play will be against the Nets on Sunday.

