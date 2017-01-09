Rodriguez (ankle) came off the bench and supplied four points (2-6 FG) and three assists in 12 minutes during a 105-95 win over the Nets on Sunday.

Coach Brett Brown stated before the game that he wanted to ease Rodriguez back in after the point guard missed the previous three games with a sprained left ankle, and he did just that by bringing Rodriguez off the bench in limited fashion. T.J. McConnell, meanwhile, continued to start at point guard, and though he saw a robust 36 minutes and contributed eight boards and six assists, he was held to four points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field. The minutes distribution should be more even between the two point guards Wednesday against the Knicks, though it's uncertain if Rodriguez will reclaim the starting role he's held for most of the season.