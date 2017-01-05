Rodriguez (ankle) took part in portions of Thursday's practice and is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Rodriguez has missed the last two games with a left ankle sprain, but after taking part in portions of practice Thursday, it appears he should be good to go against the Celtics on Friday. T.J. McConnell has filled in as the team's starting point guard, but will likely head back to the bench and should see a drop in playing time if Rodriguez is ultimately cleared as expected.